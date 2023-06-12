AEW Fight Forever Update And Early Details On Gameplay

"AEW Fight Forever" will officially be out there in the gaming world by the end of the month, and AEW has slowly been rolling out details of what potential players will be able to get their hands once the June 29 street date hits. And while the game may have a couple of limitations, there are enough Easter eggs for fans and solid gameplay throughout that, according to Fightful Select, there are high hopes within AEW for the game's success.

Playability and multiplayer capabilities are the game's strong suits, which should more than make up for some of the limited options presented in the create mode and some of the limitations faced in putting together story mode. However, things like the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match having the option for two different endings — one that delivers on the match's premise and one that pays tribute to the lackluster finish of Revolution 2021 — more than make up for it. Additionally, there are a number of other nods that AEW die-hards will pick up on, some of which the developers believe will be a bit more difficult to uncover at first.

Additionally, AEW has the rights to the "Fight Forever" game engine, so the possibility does exist for another game down the line. But the initial plan is for "Fight Forever" to be a single release that is updated in the future with expansions and DLC as they're developed.