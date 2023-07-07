Finn Balor Talks Needing Staples In Head After WWE WrestleMania Hell In A Cell Match

WrestleMania 39 was home to a highly anticipated Hell in a Cell match between Finn Balor and Edge. The match served to cap off a storyline nearly one year in the making that had begun at WrestleMania 38 when Edge formed the Judgement Day. However, the match may now be more memorable for a gnarly injury suffered by Balor. During the match, Balor took a ladder straight to the forehead and the cut required fourteen staples. On the "After the Bell" podcast, Balor talked through the moment.

"So let me talk you through it. So I turn around and I see a ladder hurtling towards my face, and I go, 'Great, here we go.' [...] This is all slow motion. The matrix slows down, and I'm like Keanu Reeves and I put my hands up and I go, 'I'm gonna stop this.' But as the ladder is coming, the ladder comes through my hands. It's not like a chair or a book that's been thrown. So the step comes straight through [...] So it just keeps coming towards me," he said, "But my brain can't understand why the ladder is still coming towards me, because I have my hands up trying to stop it. But it's coming through my hands, and all of a sudden, it's almost at my forehead. I just dropped my forehead, dings me on the top of the head. And I go "Hm, that wasn't too bad, actually."