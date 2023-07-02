Backstage Update On Vince McMahon's Presence At WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's fingerprints have reportedly been all over WWE programming as of late despite the former ECW Champion working remotely from home.

According to Fightful Select, this has remained true for the most recent international premium live event as it has been reported that McMahon was not in attendance for WWE Money In The Bank in London's O2 on Saturday. There is no word on whether McMahon had any effect on the show's creative direction.

McMahon has been frustrating unnamed talent backstage with his meddling in finishes and other aspects of the creative process, including outright cutting advertised matches, despite not physically attending said events. However, one talent that doesn't seem to be as flustered by McMahon's presence backstage is former WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

"[Vince is] still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative," Ricochet said in an interview last month. "So he's got his fingers in everything too."



McMahon had been cagey about his involvement in creative after the announced merger between WWE and UFC. McMahon answered "yes and no" to the question of whether he'd be involved in WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative direction, noting that he wasn't able to be as "in the weeds" as he was before his initial retirement in June of last year. While McMahon couldn't confirm whether he would or wouldn't get involved in the company's creative direction, he was adamant that his in-ring character was "dead" and would no longer wrestle in the promotion.