Wrestling World Reacts To Twitter Outage

Many professional wrestlers use social media for all different reasons — to get in touch with fans, promote their own matches, and argue back and forth with each other. Several wrestlers (and producers) weren't very happy with the global outage and the limit to how many tweets a person can read.

Impact Wrestling producer and former WWE Tag Team Champion Lance Storm was so upset over the fact that he said that "his time with the site" would be coming to an end. Storm has been on the social media site since September 2011.

Have been locked out of seeing anything on Twitter for 3 hrs now. I wonder if my last Tweets have anything to do with it. My time on Twitter may be coming to and end. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mS1lsPfptL — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 1, 2023

AEW star Danhausen called Twitter owner Elon Musk or as he wrote, "Elron Munsk," the "dumbest" person on earth. He also tweeted, "Never on the history of earth has one person wanted $8 so badly. Danhausen will give you $8 for 44 billion human dollars."

Elron Munsk dumbest most annoying person on earth. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 1, 2023

Danhausen wasn't the only AEW talent to share their displeasure over Musk. Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose tweeted about him destroying the social media site. As seen below, Danhausen did respond to her tweet, in which he broke his own rule on swearing. Danhausen has been off AEW TV since mid-March with an injury, while Rose was last in the ring on the June 24 episode of "AEW Collision."

This MF really that pressed for ppl to pay for something he ruined — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 1, 2023

Scientists should study his brain to figure out how someone who's technically a "genius" is such a fucking idiot loser who's bad at everything. I'm off tv I can swear. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 2, 2023

Former AEW star and current Impact Wrestling star Alan Angels commented on the viewing limits, noting that he was going to be cautious. While Angels is worried about the site, he should also be worrying about his upcoming Impact Wrestling match at Slammiversary. It was announced last Thursday, that Angels will be in an Ulimiate X match on July 15. The winner of the match gets a future shot at the X-Division Championship, which is currently being held by Chris Sabin.