Sting And RVD Advertised For Global Pro Wrestling Summit Show In September In Israel

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Sting has been announced for an upcoming show in Israel for Global Pro Wrestling Summit, according to "Haus of Wrestling," who first reported the news. The event will take place on September 14, and Sting is being advertised as an ambassador alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Those who will be in action at the show include WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who will face Frankie Kazarian and Psycho Clown in a 3-way dance, while AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be in action against former WWE Superstar Paul London and pro wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon. The three will be vying for the newly-minted GPWS Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Also in action will be Seleziya Sparx — who has wrestled matches for both Impact Wrestling and AEW — former WWE Superstar and current MLW star Davey Boy Smith Jr, former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov, and Pro Wrestling ZERO1-MAX star "Green Beret" Tom Howard. The first-ever "Holy Land Rumble" is also being advertised for the Global Pro Wrestling Summit.

The event will be held at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, Israel, and it will be the first major professional wrestling event in Israel since WWE toured the country back in 1994.