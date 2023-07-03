Kenny Omega On Taking The Tiger Driver 91 At Forbidden Door 2023: 'That's What I Do'

Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. During that Wrestle Kingdom 17 rematch, Ospreay drove Omega into the mat with a Tiger Driver '91, which ultimately got the wrestling world talking about the safety of the move. Omega spoke about receiving the Tiger Driver '91 during a recent interview with Uproxx.

"That's what I do," Omega said. "There were a number of things that were designed to elicit a response from people, whether it be positive or negative. But I wanted to take people on an emotional rollercoaster."

"Hopefully it leaves fans questioning is he okay? It's all about the match," Omega added. "We're battling in that ring and I want you to go along for the ride with us. If they thought everything else in that match was just the worst s**t they've ever seen in their life, but that one moment, got them for a second, 'He's not going to kick out, he's not going to get up, they better get the gurney, call in the f*****g airlift,' that's perfect. And if I had a whole match of those types of reactions, even better."