Why Mark Henry Calls John Cena's WWE WrestleMania Talk A Response To AEW All In

John Cena made a surprise appearance at the O2 on Saturday for WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event. The 16-time world champion hyped up the London crowd about WrestleMania possibly heading across the pond in the future. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to Cena's comments on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show.

"It's gamesmanship," Henry said. "It's a response to AEW [All Elite Wrestling] going into Wembley. It's 100 percent. 'If you can do it, I can do better.' Not necessarily. It ain't proven yet. We'll see."

Tony Khan's AEW is set to host All In at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27. It will be the first pro wrestling event to be held at the iconic venue since WWE's SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view, where The British Bulldog defeated Bret "The Hitman" Hart in the main event to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It's said that over 60,000 tickets have been sold for All In — no matches have been announced for the show as of this writing.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke about Cena teasing WrestleMania coming to the United Kingdom during the post-Money in the Bank press conference. WWE's Chief Content Officer said to "never say never" regarding "The Show of Shows" coming to London. He added that the intent was there, but it was "a lot more difficult than it appears."

