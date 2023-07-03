Why Eric Bischoff Never Considered Putting Sable On WCW TV

One of the most prominent women of WWE Attitude Era was Sable. The blonde bombshell who started her career as a manager became a pioneer for women on the WWE roster when she transitioned to an in-ring competitor. And during her time in the ring, she was instrumental in reinstating the WWE Women's Championship. But before making such an impact in WWE, she was simply the wife of Marc Mero — or Johnny B. Badd as he was known in WCW in the early 1990s. And, as Eric Bischoff recalls, she was far from the outgoing WWE personality she could later become at that time.

On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was exploring the history of the Johnny B. Badd persona character when the question was raised if Sable (known then outside the business as Rena Mero) was ever considered for the role of his valet; Kimberly Page had at one point filled that spot. But Bischoff confessed that not only did he not consider it, but he wouldn't have taken the suggestion seriously back then.

"If somebody would have come to me and said, 'Hey I've got an idea. Why don't we bring Rena Mero in for that spot?' I wouldn't have been able to take it seriously because I'd never had one indication [that she was interested]," he said. "She was so shy. She's an introvert, and she never expressed any interest being in the ring. She was there, because Marc was there. At least that was my impression. Now, my impression could have been wrong, but I would have never guessed in a million years that she would have even entertained a conversation about being on television at that time. Boy was I wrong."

While this may not seem plausible to members of the WWE Universe who were following the promotion in the 90s, it seems to line up with how Sable lives her life now, post-divorce from Mero. After marrying Brock Lesnar in 2006 and leaving wrestling in 2007, she remains out of the spotlight and spends the majority of her time with her family.