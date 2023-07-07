Why Mark Henry Will Be Paying Attention To Judgment Day's Dynamic In WWE

Mark Henry has been paying close attention to the developing storylines in WWE, and the one story that has piqued his attention involves the ongoing issues between Judgment Day stars Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Even prior to Priest's Money in the Bank victory, WWE began teasing tensions between Balor and Priest, with both stablemates setting their sights on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open," Henry said he was "curious to see the interactions" between Balor and Priest, now that the latter is in possession of the career-altering Money in the Bank briefcase. "Now, with him [Priest] having the briefcase, and Finn losing his opportunity with Seth, who is he [Priest] gonna try and take the title from?" Henry wondered aloud. "Hopefully, it's not who we think it is, because I got another shot at it, and if I win, that means, you know, you'd be kinda infringing on my territory. There are just so many ways they can do that, they can make it about each other, they can make it about, 'So, if I [Balor] win, if I do beat Seth Rollins before you cash it in, would you take a shot at me?”"

Henry also suggested the idea of Priest cashing in the briefcase on Rollins, and then Balor pursuing his Judgment Day stablemate for the red brand's top title. "I'm just glad we've got multiple options. It makes us think," Henry added.

When asked if Priest was the right choice to win the briefcase over the widely-popular LA Knight, Henry declared that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his crew "know what they're doing" even as fans "felt frustrated" by the outcome. "Damian Priest earned that spot," Henry stressed. "What he did with Bad Bunny was worth the price of admission in itself, at that pay-per-view [WWE Backlash]. It was. And now, this is like the [reward] for all the work he's put in this year."