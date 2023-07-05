Mustafa Ali Challenges Wes Lee To Title Match At WWE NXT Great American Bash

Mustafa Ali continues to use his free agency status to make waves in the "WWE NXT" brand. On Tuesday's show, the former leader of RETRIBUTION defeated Tyler Bate in a hard-fought contest, extending his recent winning streak on WWE's white and gold brand to 3-0, thereby becoming a legit contender for Wes Lee's "NXT" North American Championship.

After his win, Ali challenged Lee to a title match at the upcoming Great American Bash premium live event. "It is time, my friend," Ali told Lee. "I am challenging you to a match for the North American Championship at the Great American Bash," he added before celebrating with fans at the WWE Performance Center.

The issues between Ali, Lee, and Bate — all three of whom are babyfaces — date back several weeks. Ever since Ali arrived on the "WWE NXT" brand last month, he and Bate have been targeting the title held by Lee, who has prided himself on being a fighting champion. On the June 20 episode of "NXT: Gold Rush," Ali was the special guest referee for the Lee vs. Bate title match, which ended in controversy after Ali offered some words of wisdom to both men, inadvertently allowing Lee to capitalize by striking a distracted Bate with the Kardiak Kick. Subsequently, Bate blamed Ali for his loss, which ultimately set up this week's match.

As of this writing, Lee has yet to accept Ali's challenge for a match at the Great American Bash. Thus far, no matches have been announced for the July 30 PLE.