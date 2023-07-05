Anthony Bowens Urges AEW All In Crowd To Set Guinness World Record

It has been reported that nearly 75,000 tickets have been sold for All Elite Wrestling's All In at Wembley Stadium event in August. AEW's inaugural presentation across the pond will be the first pro wrestling show to be held at the iconic venue since WWE SummerSlam 1992. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has now called for fans in the United Kindom to set a Guinness World Record.

"Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for [the] largest group scissor? @AEW," Bowens wrote on Twitter.

The "scissor me" expression became popular among AEW fans in 2022. The Acclaimed's Bowens and Max Caster created the "scissor me, Daddy A**!" catchphrase for Billy Gunn, who had teamed up with the pair along with his sons Austin and Colten Gunn. The WWE Hall of Famer eventually joined forces with Bowens and Caster.

Bowens spoke about the evolution of the catchphrase last year. He said that AEW had told him and Caster to stop the scissoring gesture after initially doing it on an "AEW Dark" taping during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Bowens admitted that he developed a "rebellious attitude," and the pair continued to do it. The 32-year-old said he eventually noticed it catching on, and it immediately took off when they began being associated with Gunn.