Photos: Rhea Ripley & Natalya Show Off Results Of Brutal WWE Raw Match

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya in a rematch from WWE Night of Champions. Monday's intense match reportedly impressed WWE officials backstage, and it's clear the two worked hard. Both women have since shared photos on social media depicting the aftermath of the hard-hitting contest, with Ripley sporting a few deep scratches while Natalya showed off some painful-looking bruises.

Imma keep winning while y'all keep losing at life 😘 #StayMad pic.twitter.com/GY0f7gkykM — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 4, 2023

Life isn't about avoiding the bruises. It's about collecting the scars to prove we showed up for it❤️ pic.twitter.com/gsulvUwALV — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 5, 2023

The Night of Champions match between Ripley and Natalya lasted just over a minute, while this week's bout was closer to 13 minutes. The "Raw" match even featured a little bit of blood — something relatively rare on modern WWE television. Ripley was able to pull out the win and continued beating down Natalya until the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, arrived to make the save.

While Ripley was successful in defending her championship, it's possible that all is not well within the champion's faction, The Judgment Day. While Damien Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase over the weekend, group leader Finn Balor was unsuccessful in challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Balor's loss came in part due to Priest's presence ringside, with the WWE star seeming to contemplate a cash-in. Balor was not at this week's "Raw," presumably staying behind in the U.K. to spend time at home before returning to the United States.