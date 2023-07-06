Logan Paul Pitches UFC Debut Against Paddy Pimblett

During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Logan Paul declared that if Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk decide to duke it out in a fight, he will make his UFC debut in the undercard.

"I'm curious if Elon Musk and Zuck are fighting because that's what I'm interested in," Paul said. "I'll be honest, I pitched it internally. I pitched it to the execs that be... If Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free for charity."

When asked who his opponent would be, Paul responded, "Anyone. You know who I want to fight actually, because that b**** a** Andrew Tate won't fight me? Give me Paddy Pimblett. Give me Paddy the Baddy. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he'll come up to my weight class and I'll wallop him."

Paul has only had three fights in his career thus far. In August 2018, he fought KSI to a draw. They rematched in 2019, but KSI walked away with the split decision victory. Then in 2021, Paul fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a non-scored exhibition bout. Meanwhile, Pimblett is 20-3 since he began fighting in 2012. The 28-year-old Liverpool native has mostly fought in the U.K., and his last loss occurred in 2018.

While it remains to be seen when and if Paul will step foot in a UFC ring, WWE fans can all but count on him competing at SummerSlam in one month. Following his risky spot with Ricochet at Money in the Bank, it appears the internet sensation is on track to face Ricochet one-on-one in Detroit on August 5.

