AEW Dynamite Preview 7/5: MJF And Adam Cole Team Up, Omega Vs. Yuta & More

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will team up in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pair currently have no idea who they will be taking on this evening, but their bond could be stronger than ever after MJF invited Cole to hang out with him during a backstage segment last week.

A second Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament match is also set for tonight's broadcast, with reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy teaming up with Darby Allin against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Also, an Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament bout that was penciled in for last week's "Dynamite" will occur. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was forced to pull out of her Owen Hart Cup clash with The Outcasts' Ruby Soho through illness, but that encounter will go ahead this evening.

Elsewhere, Kenny Omega will return to the ring for the first time since losing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Will Ospreay at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view. The Elite member collides with Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta in singles action.

And lastly, fans will hear from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in separate segments. Moxley is currently in Japan performing at NJPW STRONG's Independence Day events, so his promo will likely be pre-taped.