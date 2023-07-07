Why Rob Van Dam Won't Shame Anyone Over Dangerous Spot At Forbidden Door 2023

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega's match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 has earned heaps of critical acclaim; however, one spot has been the subject of much debate in the wrestling community. Toward the end of the bout, Ospreay hit his opponent with a Tiger Driver '91, seemingly causing Omega to land on his head. While the move has been criticized by some commentators, Rob Van Dam refuses to add to the discourse.

On a recent edition of "1 of a Kind With RVD," the WWE Hall of Famer explained that he's in no position to judge any wrestler over dangerous spots. He was also known for taking some bumps during his in-ring heyday, and he doesn't know enough about Ospreay and Omega's situation to be critical of the performers.

"I'm not gonna shame anybody for it because I don't know... I'm not gonna assume anything. I know that because I was so flexible, and because I always wanted to put everything into all of my bumps, and because my style was so action-oriented, I used to always tell people, like if they give me a back suplex, to go ahead and throw me on the back of my neck."

According to Van Dam, his ego meant that he'd never admit to being hurt after taking bumps of this ilk. Furthermore, he said that people might have judged his bumps in a similar manner to the Omega and Ospreay's spot. Additionally, Van Dam stated that while Omega and Ospreay's maneuver might have been dangerous, that doesn't automatically mean it was careless.

