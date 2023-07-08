Logan Paul On WWE MITB Tussle With Ricochet: 'He Blew The F***ing Match For Me'

During a recent edition of "Impaulsive," Logan Paul walked through his botched Spanish Fly with Ricochet at WWE Money in the Bank.

"Ricochet and I were supposed to do what's called a Spanish Fly off the top rope," Paul said. "So one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder, and we are supposed to hit it at the same time. When he hit that rope, it was before me. So he moved it, so I slipped down all the way to the bottom."

Paul reminded everyone that he considers himself a newbie and doesn't know how to improvise in the ring just yet. In the heat of the moment, Paul knew they had messed up, but Ricochet flipped them anyway.

"Our legs are all twisted like this," he continued. "I'm looking at him like, 'Oh, this motherf***** is still trying to send this s***.' I'm not even ready, his feet aren't even planted off the second rope, just hucks a backflip. I'm like, alright. Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I'm fine, no concussions or anything. It's just a wild sport. I don't know what I'm doing."

After the match, WWE filmed a backstage segment where Paul and Ricochet brawled to further set up their new feud. According to the internet sensation, he scrapped with Ricochet because of their botch.

"I'm gonna be honest, he blew the f****** match for me," Paul added. "That's why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I don't know, I felt like he was a little unprofessional."

