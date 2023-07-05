Triple H Reportedly Not At WWE Raw This Week: Why It's Not A Big Deal

Following WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was reportedly absent from "WWE Raw" in Baltimore on Monday.

Fightful Select reported the news on Wednesday as people backstage weren't expecting Triple H to be absent for the post-premium live event taping. However, it was said to be a planned night away and that Bruce Prichard ran the show in his place, which is not out of the ordinary when Triple H is absent. It was also reiterated that Vince McMahon was not backstage at Money in the Bank or "Raw."

Triple H obviously was in charge at Money in the Bank in London as he made an appearance during the post-show press conference to tout the event's success and field questions from media members. During his time on camera, he addressed a variety of topics including a potential WrestleMania in the United Kingdom, Drew McIntyre's status, and the future of "NXT" Europe.

McMahon hasn't reportedly been backstage at a WWE event since "Raw" was in Hartford, Connecticut, on June 5. That instance wasn't viewed as a big deal considering WWE's headquarters is in Stamford. Prior to that, he hadn't been spotted since the week following WrestleMania 39 when he was said to have made several last-minute creative changes.

While there's no word yet on whether McMahon had any creative influence on the July 3 episode, all of the advertised items took place as planned. One of those advertised matches included Rhea Ripley defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya, which drew rave reviews from both fans and backstage personnel.