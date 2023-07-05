Rob Van Dam Gives Reasons He Thinks Vince Russo Is Not Good For Pro Wrestling

Vince Russo has long remained a polarizing figure in professional wrestling, dating back to his role in WWE's Attitude Era. Therefore, it's no surprise that his name provokes such sharp reactions from those who hear it, such as Rob Van Dam.

On the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," Russo came up with Van Dam sharing that he didn't really get to know Russo all that well while working together in TNA. But RVD has viewed Russo as a negative to wrestling due to some ideas he presented while in charge of WCW's creative. And it was one of the few conversations they had in TNA that really cemented RVD's already low opinion of Russo.

"We did talk in TNA. He came to me one time and told me he wanted to turn Jeff Hardy heel," Van Dam said. "And I thought that was the stupidest idea. I was like 'Me and Jeff are the top babyfaces. We're rocking the crowds. The fans are screaming for RVD and Jeff Hardy. I thought you wait till things are stagnant when you do that.'"

"He was like 'Well, we're kind of at that point,' which is what I also heard about me also, much later from TNA-Impact," he continued. "But I was not for it, and I was like 'I think that just sounds like you're taking something that works and putting a spin on it. Why?' And he said 'Well, Jeff is really behind it. He's really looking forward to it.' And I was like 'Really? Alright, well, s**t. Do what you have to do.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription