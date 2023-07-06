Jim Ross Gives Update On Health And AEW Status After Recent Fall
During a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross took some time to explain where he's at after his fall that affected his performance on the "AEW Collision" premiere.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Ross said. "I'm getting better every day. I just had a string of bad luck, health-wise, which is very unusual for me because, knock on wood, I've been very blessed with good health. But when you get to be 71, and you're trying to live a young man's life in a young man's business and going on the road every week, it can get very challenging."
Ross explained that his fall happened when he got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. But when he did, he tripped over his CPAP cord and fell face-first onto his bedside table. His eye swelled shut immediately and through the sleepiness, he went right back to bed.
"The next morning when I woke up, that was my flight out to Chicago to do that first show, 'Collision,' and that's all I was thinking about," Ross continued. "I woke up and I had a bad-a** headache, but okay, a headache ain't gonna keep JR out of work. But I had a bad headache, which was a result of the concussion, and my only thought was, 'I gotta finish packing and get on the road.' That's kind of what I did, but I was very unstable. Everything was very foggy, and I'd have been better off staying at home, period, but hard-headedness and being stubborn, and I felt like I had a commitment that I'd made that I wanted to fulfill."
Jim's Voice Went Out The Day of AEW Collision
Despite being uneasy all day, Ross flew to Chicago. Then as that day progressed, his voice kept going in and out. He was hopeful that a hot beverage would help, but it did not.
"But it was just too much to overcome, and I apologize for how I sounded," Ross said. "I didn't tend to sound that way, I didn't want to sound that way, and I know I disappointed a lot of people. I disappointed me. I don't think it made anybody in AEW real happy how I sounded, but I was doing the best that I could."
Ross returned to his hotel and slept in the same clothes so he could get right up and catch his flight the next morning. He's been at home recovering ever since.
"I've been out of the house a few times to go to the grocery store, maybe two or three times in the last few weeks. Other than that, I've got people that are helping me get groceries or whatever I need, prescriptions, things like that. But I was too unsteady to drive, and sure as hell too unsteady to walk around a grocery store. So I had my housekeeper buy me a little cane, which I'm embarrassed to say I've used a little bit, not outside, but here in the house to help me get around so I don't have any more falls."
Jim Ross Says He Doesn't Have Much Time Left On AEW Contract
Ross stated that he was lucky he even woke up after the fall because he had a lot of blood on his pillowcases. His eyesight hasn't fully recovered, but he believes he's getting back on track.
"But as far as going back on the road, I don't have a return date. Tony Khan's been very nice as far as 'take all the time you need, and if you want to take several weeks off or the summer off, whatever you'd like to do, just get healthy.' So I appreciate the fact that he's being patient with me and that he is encouraging my good health because that's really the main thing, and it gives us all an eye-opener."
Ross added, "I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don't have a lot of time left on it, but I've got enough. I'm not concerned about that. Either I'm retained or I'm not. I'm just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out."
The WWE Hall of Famer reiterated that he should've never flown out or appeared on television with a concussion, but he was just trying to do right by AEW and the fans. While his headaches do still come and go, he's feeling better overall and is confident that he has not called his last match yet.
