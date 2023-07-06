Jim Ross Gives Update On Health And AEW Status After Recent Fall

During a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross took some time to explain where he's at after his fall that affected his performance on the "AEW Collision" premiere.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Ross said. "I'm getting better every day. I just had a string of bad luck, health-wise, which is very unusual for me because, knock on wood, I've been very blessed with good health. But when you get to be 71, and you're trying to live a young man's life in a young man's business and going on the road every week, it can get very challenging."

Ross explained that his fall happened when he got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. But when he did, he tripped over his CPAP cord and fell face-first onto his bedside table. His eye swelled shut immediately and through the sleepiness, he went right back to bed.

"The next morning when I woke up, that was my flight out to Chicago to do that first show, 'Collision,' and that's all I was thinking about," Ross continued. "I woke up and I had a bad-a** headache, but okay, a headache ain't gonna keep JR out of work. But I had a bad headache, which was a result of the concussion, and my only thought was, 'I gotta finish packing and get on the road.' That's kind of what I did, but I was very unstable. Everything was very foggy, and I'd have been better off staying at home, period, but hard-headedness and being stubborn, and I felt like I had a commitment that I'd made that I wanted to fulfill."