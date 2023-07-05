Darby Allin And Orange Cassidy Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Team Team Tournament

Despite being former AEW World Tag Team Champions, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's animosity was too strong in the opening round of AEW's Blind Eliminator Tournament.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin were successful against the former Swerve In Our Glory on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, with Allin felling Strickland to get the pinfall. Despite the fact that SIOG lost the match because of miscommunication that caused Strickland to hit Lee not once but twice, there was no meaningful movement in the Strickland/Lee feud that has been go on in varying degrees since December. Meanwhile, a lack of any announced bracket means that there is no word yet on who Cassidy and Allin will face in the tournament.

The match marked a departure for Allin, who is used to teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Allin has been by Sting's side as the former WCW Champion takes bigger and bigger risks inside and outside the ring, a predilection that Allin takes no credit for, saying in a recent interview that Sting has chosen to do his death-defying stunts on his own, and was not being "peer-pressured" by Allin or anyone else. As for Cassidy, he's been mainly a singles star lately, defending his AEW International Championship 25 times over the last 267 days.