Matt Hardy Draws Jeff Jarrett In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

The dream of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is alive in All Elite Wrestling as two of TNA's former world champions are set to team together in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Matt Hardy drew Jeff Jarrett's name out of the proverbial hat, and will now be teaming with the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. "I hate Jeff Jarrett," Hardy exclaimed, upon finding out he'd be teaming with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The newly-formed team will be a distraction for Hardy, who has mainly been focused on his partnership with Ethan Page, as Hardy currently owns Page's contract. Jarrett, meanwhile, has been involved with Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal, and recently competed in a Concession Stand Brawl against form ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe.

The blind eliminator tournament is already underway, as earlier in the night Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin managed to defeat former AEW World Tag Team Champions-turned-bitter enemies Swerve In Our Glory to advance, and MJF and Adam Cole defeated Matt Menard and The Butcher.