WWE Raw Falls Down The Ratings Ladder For Money In The Bank Fallout Episode

Even with the momentum from this past weekend's Money in the Bank event, "WWE Raw" faced an uphill battle for TV viewership with this week's episode airing on the eve of Independence Day in the United States. So, how much did the holiday take out of "Raw's" ratings?

According to Wrestlenomics, Monday night's "Raw" was watched by an average of 1,828,000 viewers overall. That's down about seven percent from the previous week's episode. Approximately 634,000 of those viewers were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. The latter figure translates to a 0.49 rating in P18-49, down 20 percent from the prior Monday.

Pro Wrestling Torch reported the hour-by-hour breakdown for Monday's "Raw." The first hour drew an average of 1,854,000 viewers overall, but the show fell from there: to an average of 1,843,000 viewers for the second hour, and 1,787,000 for the third and final hour.

Despite that trend across the three hours, Wrestlenomics' quarter-hour breakdown showed that overall viewership for Monday night's "Raw" peaked at the top of the third hour, during the WWE Women's World Title match between champion Rhea Ripley and Natalya, with 1,950,000 viewers tuned in.

Overall viewership for the third hour fell sharply from there, with only 1,767,000 still watching during the main event between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio.