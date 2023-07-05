Sammy Guevara And Daniel Garcia Paired In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

To some, Daniel Garcia is a wrestler. To others, Daniel Garcia is a sports entertainer. To Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia is his tag team partner next week.

On Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" it was revealed that the Jericho Appreciation Society members will team together in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Garcia and Guevara will make their tournament debut against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy on Friday's episode of "Rampage."

Guevara has been in an apparent push-and-pull with his conscience lately, considering leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society behind as he looks toward his impending fatherhood with his wife Tay Melo. Meanwhile, Daniel Garcia has seemingly been relishing in Jericho's approval, shedding his professional wrestler persona in favor of being a "sports entertainer," despite many fans pleading with him to remember his grappling roots.

With Chris Jericho talking to his old Winnipeg running mate Don Callis on Wednesday's "Dynamite" in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and flirting with the idea of getting involved in the feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, things could come to a head between his two young proteges in the Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament.