Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives High Praise To Women's WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Freddie Prinze Jr. heaped praise upon IYO SKY, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega — the six women who went to war in this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

While reviewing the match, Prinze pointed to the fact that four of the six competitors — SKY and Bayley, and Stratus and Stark – were allies working towards a common goal, and those dynamics made the story of the match all the more compelling.

"This match was good, but the story is what set it apart from the men's match, and made it special," Prinze said. "At one point, IYO SKY is about to win this match, and just as she's about to, Bayley knocks the ladder over, and this is her friend, her home girl. Granted, they've had their mishaps and conflict in the past, but this was like, 'I'm about to win and you're gonna do me dirty?'"

Prinze proceeded to praise Vega for channeling her inner Kofi Kingston, noting that the LWO member did well in performing innovative spots and taking rough bumps. He also appreciated Lynch for instilling energy midway through the match, citing the spots that portrayed Lynch as the most dominant competitor.

As for the finish of the match, Prinze hailed it as "great storytelling," especially the part where SKY did not attempt to push over the ladder to try and stop Bayley and Lynch from climbing it. "She handcuffs the girls to one another, [with] their hands in between the ladder, through the middle. Their arms can't go up, down, or sideways! They're both trapped and cannot ascend, and surely, she climbs over Bayley — the girl who screwed her over [earlier] by putting her foot on her shoulder and head."

"That's amazing — I never saw that coming," Prince added. "Kudos to WWE for having a Japanese world champion [Asuka] and another Japanese girl primed to be champion."