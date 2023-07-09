Jim Ross Doesn't Think Wrestling Fans Will See 'Shocking' Tiger Driver 91 Too Often

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega turned some heads with their Tiger Driver 91 spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. Some fans and pundits have described the maneuver as too risky, but AEW announcer Jim Ross doesn't think that it will be a common occurrence moving forward.

While speaking on the "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross said that the spot was "shocking." However, he assured listeners that it wouldn't have happened unless Omega gave his blessing beforehand.

"I thought it was shocking. I wasn't sure what the hell they did, it happened that quickly. I'm a little leery of the Tiger Driver ['91]... It shot me. It was so sudden and so impactful, and maybe that's how and why it was designed. Obviously, Omega felt like he had no issues taking it. It wouldn't have happened if he didn't want it to. It was a startling and final end to one of the greatest matches I've ever seen. But I don't that we're gonna see the Tiger Driver [91] on a regular basis."

While the spot has received some criticism, Omega defended his decision to be on the receiving end of it. In an interview with Uproxx Sports, he addressed his critics and revealed that he felt confident taking the bump.

"People that wanted to sh*t on something or people that want to frown upon something, or for people that want to say, 'Well, if it were me, I wouldn't have done that.' I didn't get to where I was by being able to do things that everyone else could do. I realized, and I recognized that I do have special talents that maybe not everyone else can do."

