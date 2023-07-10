Konnan Comments On Ospreay/Omega, Tiger Driver At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The wrestling world continues to talk about AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and some of the incredible matches that the event produced. In particular, there's been no shortage of debate surrounding Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega's Tiger Driver 91 spot that saw the latter land on his neck. During a recent episode of "K100," Konnan blasted the competitors for participating in the risky move.

"You must really be a daredevil, an adrenaline junkie, and have a horseshoe, a rabbit's foot, and a lucky charm up your a** to have somebody land all your weight on your neck and not think, 'Bro, there's a good chance I might be paralyzed, snap something, break something, tear something.' I don't know, it's just dangerous to me," Konnan said.

"Here's the thing, bro, and you gotta remember there's guys that don't give a s*** if they don't protect themself or even break something just to please the fans," he added. "They want it to look as realistic as possible, and if they get knocked out in the process, they do. There's people like that."

Konnan noted that he tuned in to Forbidden Door to watch two matches — Omega vs. Ospreay and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada. He was not disappointed by either match despite his Tiger Driver 91 complaints. He enjoyed the amount of blood that was displayed in the IWGP U.S. title bout, however, he did take issue with the fact that Don Callis was ejected from ringside early on but still came back out with no repercussions.

