Why Malakai Black Thinks AEW Fans Are Sleeping On Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews — who previously performed as Buddy Murphy in WWE — is currently a part of the House of Black faction in All Elite Wrestling. Matthews, along with stablemates Malakai Black and Brody King, are the current reigning AEW World Trios Champions. Black believes that fans are sleeping on Matthews.
"I don't think people appreciate how good Buddy is," Black said on "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish." "Buddy has always been seen as a guy that makes others look good. But you [Bobby Fish] and I both know that it takes two to tango ... Just because he has so much body control for a guy the size of him, he makes everything look fantastic.
"When it comes to the sheer ability and athleticism, I think Buddy Matthews is one of the best in this current era. And not because we're in a group, not because he's one of my best friends, but just from a pro wrestling standpoint from being in the ring with him.
"Him and me have a lot of very similar philosophies in wrestling ... We'll butt heads, but all, for the most part, we have a very same idea on selling, we have a very same idea on psychology, we have a very same idea of how to implement what. Very detailed. I genuinely think that people need to realize how damn good he is. He's really, really something unique."
'Maybe it's just something he's still figuring'
Black praised Matthews' clash with Andrade El Idolo on the premiere episode of "AEW Collision" on June 17. The former "NXT" Champion thought there was consistency in the bout and spoke highly about the selling from both wrestlers. Black said Matthews' battle with El Idolo was one of his favorite matches this year. The 38-year-old discussed Matthews' development on the AEW roster.
"When it comes to Buddy, I think it's — and I have to say this delicately without — this is a form of criticism that I think is usable and also understood by him," Black said. "I think it's the ability to take a step forward and separate himself in terms of being an elite character. Where I feel like people automatically come [and] flock to me because there's a level of confidence. And don't get me wrong, Buddy has all the confidence in the world.
"But I think that Buddy sometimes is in a step where he's like, 'Well, Tom's [Black's real name] that guy. I don't have to be that guy.' I just think that Buddy has accepted the part of that for himself ... Maybe it's pressure? Maybe he just doesn't want to? Maybe he's very content with how he is because, at the same time, he does phenomenal stuff ... Maybe it's just something he's still figuring out for himself."
