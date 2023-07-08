Why Malakai Black Thinks AEW Fans Are Sleeping On Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews — who previously performed as Buddy Murphy in WWE — is currently a part of the House of Black faction in All Elite Wrestling. Matthews, along with stablemates Malakai Black and Brody King, are the current reigning AEW World Trios Champions. Black believes that fans are sleeping on Matthews.

"I don't think people appreciate how good Buddy is," Black said on "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish." "Buddy has always been seen as a guy that makes others look good. But you [Bobby Fish] and I both know that it takes two to tango ... Just because he has so much body control for a guy the size of him, he makes everything look fantastic.

"When it comes to the sheer ability and athleticism, I think Buddy Matthews is one of the best in this current era. And not because we're in a group, not because he's one of my best friends, but just from a pro wrestling standpoint from being in the ring with him.

"Him and me have a lot of very similar philosophies in wrestling ... We'll butt heads, but all, for the most part, we have a very same idea on selling, we have a very same idea on psychology, we have a very same idea of how to implement what. Very detailed. I genuinely think that people need to realize how damn good he is. He's really, really something unique."