AEW Signs Deal To Stream Its Shows On ViX In Latin America And The Caribbean

After a report earlier this week indicating AEW would regain a television presence in Latin America and the Caribbean with a new deal to stream on ViX, the company made it official, kicking off the announcement with last night's "Dynamite."

Under the new deal, ViX — which is owned by TelevisaUnivision — now makes AEW programming available to subscribers in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and throughout the Caribbean. Access to the AEW shows does require a subscription to ViX's premium plan, but it includes "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision" simultaneous to the live American broadcast, in addition to doing the same for the "Battle of the Belts" specials.

All AEW pay-per-views will be available on the service, too — but on a 30-day delay. And there will be an archive of every "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" with a Spanish commentary track included.

In Mexico, AEW had been without a dedicated home since the end of their deal with Space in October. The Spanish-language broadcasts have come under fire in the past from fans in Latin America for being below par, both in terms of audio mixing and the quality of the commentary. Lead Spanish announcer Willie Urbina was fired in May 2021 after he spoke gibberish "Japanese" in a stereotypical accent to mock Hikaru Shida while not realizing he was on the air for AEW+ subscribers.