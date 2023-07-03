AEW Reportedly Secures Streaming Deal In Mexico

While the highest profile television deal AEW has remains with Warner Bros. Discovery to air on TNT and TBS in the United States, that hasn't stopped the relatively young wrestling promotion from aiming to expand in other countries. Recently, AEW partnered up with TSN and its various sister networks in Canada, ITV and ITV4 over in the UK, and severak other countries via streaming platform FITE. Now it appears that AEW will be adding another streaming deal — this time south of the border.

Over the weekend, Diego Beltran of TUDN Mexico shared that AEW would begin airing "AEW Dynamite" on VIX, a streaming service run by Mexican-American media company TelevisaUnivision, as of next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. It was also hinted that "AEW Collision" would be airing on VIX as well.

🚨#AEW en #TUDN y #Vix 🚨 Para todos los amantes del #wrestling y la lucha libre, les puedo confirmar que a partir del próximo miércoles 6 pm. #AEWDynamite en vivo por @VIX Y el sábado #AEWCollision ¿Están listos? pic.twitter.com/MarzK95wY2 — Diego Beltrán (@diego_beltranr) July 3, 2023

This would mark the second deal AEW has had to bring its programming to Mexico. Both "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" has previously aired on the WBD-owned network Space from November 2020 to October 2022; the shows have since aired on FITE in Mexico. A deal with TUDN and VIX would serve as the first deal of any kind in Mexico for "AEW Collision," which has not yet aired on FITE in Mexico or Latin America.

In an interesting twist, a deal with TUDN and VIX would put AEW under the same umbrella as lucha libre promotion CMLL — the competitor of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide that already has a working relationship with AEW. CMLL has aired on TUDN since August 2020, with shows broadcasting in the afternoon.