Lucha Libre Legend Attends AEW Dynamite

With "AEW Dynamite" happening Edmonton, Alberta, Canada last night, one would think the chances of a lucha legend appearing backstage would be relatively low. Yet "Dynamite's" backstage area was still somehow graced by the presence of an important luchador who has helped train some of AEW's biggest stars.

On Facebook last night, luchador Skayde posted that he had attended "Dynamite," snapping photos with Mark Briscoe, Taya Valkyrie, and Claudio Castagnoli, among others. He also credited fellow luchador Ricky Marvin and current AEW coach Sarah Stock for arranging the visit.

A 35-year veteran and a pupil of Japanese wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon, Skayde first gained notoriety working for the Universal Wrestling Association in 1991. He later went on to work for AAA, CMLL, and IWRG in Mexico, Dragon Gate in Japan, and CHIKARA in the United States. While Skayde has mostly been tied to BIG Lucha Libre in 2023, he, Marvin, and several other luchadores have recently toured Alberta, hence the "Dynamite" visit.

Beyond his in-ring credentials, Skayde is arguably even more renowned as a trainer in Mexico and the United States, where he was instrumental in developing CHIKARA's lucha libre style. The wrestlers he's had a hand in training include current AEW stars Castagnoli, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Jose the Assistant, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.