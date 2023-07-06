Details On Kota Ibushi's Rumored Appearance At AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts & More

The Elite are in need of a fifth man for the upcoming Blood & Guts match against the Blackpool Combat Club, and vice versa.

Fightful Select is reporting that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has been in talks with AEW to join the company in an unspecified capacity, citing Blood & Guts as a possible entry point for the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star. Ibushi's management has reportedly curbed his media appearances as of late, citing a busy schedule. There is no word on which side Ibushi would be on in Blood & Guts, while Ibushi has a longstanding relationship with The Elite's Kenny Omega, Don Callis's spiteful nature could see the manager target Ibushi after already seducing Konosuke Takeshita to the proverbial dark side.

Ibushi has not wrestled since WrestleMania weekend, when he worked two shows for GCW, Bloodsport, and Joey Janela's Spring Break, before that Ibushi had been away due to a shoulder injury. Ibushi also had an acrimonious falling out with NJPW, a business partner of AEW, which led to some speculation that signing Ibushi could cause strain between the two companies, but according to Fightful, Ibushi has made amends with NJPW, and a contract was even offered recently.