WWE Survivor Series Booked For Chicago's Allstate Arena

WWE officially announced in a press release on Friday that the annual Survivor Series premium live event will return to the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, November 25. Additionally, WWE will hold "SmackDown" at the same location the night before on November 24.

An exclusive presale for combo tickets will happen on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale for combo tickets will be available on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. CT, while details on individual tickets will be revealed in the coming weeks.

WWE last held Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in 2019, which was the first and only year that the "NXT" brand was heavily involved. Last year, WWE opted to utilize WarGames on the main roster for the first time ever with Triple H at the helm as Chief Content Officer. It marked the first time since 2015 that WWE did not use Survivor Series as a "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" event. As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced WarGames for this year.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 emanated from the TD Garden in Boston and featured five matches: a women's WarGames match for Team Belair vs. Team Damage CTRL, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, and a men's WarGames match for The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes.