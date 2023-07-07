WWE SmackDown Preview 7/7: Roman Reigns Trial, US Title Match, More

Tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" will address the fallout from last weekend's Money in the Bank event, which concluded with The Usos causing an upset against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, it appears that Jimmy and Jey have some unfinished business with Reigns as they will be putting their "Tribal Chief" on trial.

It remains to be seen what the Usos have in store for their tyrannical cousin, but this isn't the first time that the faction has held a trial for one of its own. Earlier this year, former member Sami Zayn was summoned to the "Tribal Court," and his cohorts voted to determine his fate. With that in mind, it's safe to assume that Reigns' misdemeanors will be addressed and drama will ensue afterward.

Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also scheduled to appear on this week's edition of the blue brand's flagship show. "The Rated R Superstar" will be a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect," and his segment will probably set up his next storyline as WWE heads into SummerSlam season. This will mark Edge's first appearance on WWE television since being eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament two months ago.

While the segments could be this week's biggest draw for "SmackDown," the card also promises some exciting in-ring action. United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Sheamus, and Pretty Deadly will undoubtedly show up to try and help the champ.

Finally, AJ Styles will face Karrion Kross as their feud continues to heat up. Styles was victorious in their last encounter, so his opponent will be looking for some payback on tonight's episode.