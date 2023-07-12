Michael Cole Recalls The Greatest Moment He's Ever Called In WWE

As he nears 30 years with WWE, the list of memorable matches and moments has gotten pretty long for Michael Cole. Yet every once in a while, someone has an obligation to ask him which ranks as the greatest ever. This time, the man tasked with the all-important question was none other than his occasional WWE broadcast partner, Pat McAfee. Cole offered up his ultimate answer — from the biggest match to the biggest moment — while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Box office-wise, probably Rock-Cena at WrestleMania. The first one," Cole said. "One of the biggest stories that we'd ever done. Just that moment in time where Rock and John were in their careers. That was probably the biggest that I had the pleasure of calling." A non-title bout at WrestleMania 28 billed as "Once in a Lifetime" saw The Rock pin Cena in a match lasting just over 30 minutes. Of course, the two would lock horns again the following year at WrestleMania 29, but that doesn't take away from how special the original moment was. That said, Cole has been with WWE for over 25 years, meaning there are plenty of moments to point to.

"But there's been so many over the years. Roman Reigns has just had some incredible moments," Cole continued. Though, only one could take the crown, which happened to be "The Heist of the Century." "Probably the greatest moment, though, was the night that Seth Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania to beat Brock and Roman on the same night," Cole declared. "That was probably my favorite moment."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.