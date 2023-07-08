Willow Nightingale Not Cleared To Wrestle On AEW Collision, Match Postponed To Rampage

Willow Nightingale is not having a great week. At NJPW STRONG Independence Day, the contagiously positive AEW star lost her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship to STARDOM's Giulia after a grueling match. And now, she is unable to compete in her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-final match that was scheduled for tonight's "AEW Collision."

A few hours before showtime, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Nightingale has not been cleared to compete against Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena tonight "due to injuries suffered this week in Japan." Instead, so that the bubbly brawler has an opportunity to get the green light from the AEW medical team, the match has been moved to this coming Friday on "AEW Rampage."

After the "Babe With The Power" faces off with the "Fallen Goddess" in tournament action, the victor will advance to the finals to take on the winner of Ruby Soho, who defeated last year's tournament winner Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on "Dynamite," and Skye Blue, the up-and-coming star who advanced after defeating Anna Jay two weeks ago in Chicago.

However, if Nightingale is still not cleared by the rescheduled date, one would assume that Athena would likely get a bye to the finals. We'll see how things play out for these competitors later this week and we wish Willow Nightingale a speedy recovery.