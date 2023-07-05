Ruby Soho Avenges 2022 Owen Hart Tournament Loss To Britt Baker On AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho is moving on to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament to face Skye Blue, after defeating Britt Baker on Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite." The victory avenges Soho's 2022 loss to Baker in the final of last year's tournament at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It's also Soho's first one-on-one victory over Baker. Aside from Double or Nothing in 2022, Baker also defeated Soho in a match for the AEW Women's World Championship at the first "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special in 2021.

Soho has previously beaten Blue in singles competition. However, when they last met in the ring on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," Blue scored the deciding pinfall against Soho in a tag team match. The winner between Soho and Blue will go on to face the winner of a match between Willow Nightingale and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in the final of this year's tournament.