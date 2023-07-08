Former WWE Star Ricardo Rodriguez Reportedly Working As Producer For MLW

Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez has been on the road to recovery for some time. The man best known as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer in WWE has struggled with alcoholism for a number of years. But most recently, he returned to rehab in March 2022, announced a documentary called "Wrestling With Recovery" to chronicle his journey back to wellness, and started taking bookings again. And now, it looks like he scored a pretty good opportunity with a major wrestling promotion.

According to PW Insider, Rodriguez is backstage at the historic 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia tonight for Major League Wrestling's Never Say Never pay-per-view. However, it's not just because he's scheduled to team with ECW legend Little Guido and his cousin Ray Jaz of The Full Blooded Italians against Microman and The Mane Event's Midas Black and Jay Lyon. The report also indicates that he will be working as a producer for the show as well.

While this may seem out of place, Rodriguez does have experience in this line of work. In addition to being a manager and occasional wrestler in WWE, he would also conduct the pre-event tryout sessions for prospective signees to see how they adapt to wrestling for television. With his experience on both sides of the camera both inside and outside of the ring, as well as at the commentary table and backstage, he could be a valuable addition to the MLW crew.