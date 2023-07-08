Jay White & Juice Robinson Become #1 Contenders To FTR's AEW Tag Titles On Collision

Jay White and Juice Robinson have become the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships following an intense match with FTR on "AEW Collision," and the match is set for next week's "Collision." After their match, White and Robinson confronted Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler backstage to set up the title rematch. Next week's championship match will also be a 2 out of 3 falls match.

This will be White's first shot at AEW gold, aside from his participation in the Blackjack Battle Royal at Double or Nothing, and it will also mark FTR's second defense of the tag team championships since winning them from the Gunns in April. FTR's only defense thus far was against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double or Nothing.

Previous AEW Tag Team Champions, Austin and Colten Gunn, recently joined forces with White and Robinson as part of Bullet Club Gold. The Gunns have been appearing to help White against Ricky Starks since the start of June, and last week on "Collision" the Gunns were officially made part of Bullet Club Gold.