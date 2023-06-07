The Gunns Help Jay White Defeat Ricky Starks On AEW Dynamite

Jay White picked up the win over Ricky Starks on "AEW Dynamite," but not without help. Although his Bullet Club Gold partner Juice Robinson was banned from ringside, it seems White may have found some new allies in the form of Austin and Colten Gunn. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions rushed to the ring while the referee was incapacitated, and laid out Starks. The attack gave White the upper hand to ultimately pick up the win.

The Gunns' assist in the match comes fresh after news broke earlier today that Bullet Club Gold would soon be receiving new members. While it's not official that the Gunns are part of the group, it would be a new direction for the tag team after the Firm has all but evaporated.

FTR was also banned from ringside during the main event of "Dynamite," and the Gunns' inclusion with the Bullet Club Gold storyline could carry into the new "AEW Collision." As announced by Tony Khan, the main event of the debut episode of "Collision" will feature CM Punk and FTR facing White, Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Perhaps the Gunns could continue to assist Bullet Club Gold, and serve as a thorn in the side of FTR, to who they lost the tag team titles a couple of months ago.