CM Punk Reportedly Pitched Himself As Fifth Member Of BCC Team For AEW Blood & Guts

CM Punk as Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partner was reportedly pitched for the upcoming Blood and Guts match between the BCC and the Elite. Moreover, the pitch was reportedly made by Punk himself. Voices of Wrestling reported Punk's pitch, which was later confirmed by Fightful Select.

Punk reportedly made the pitch for himself as part of the match, which comes after previous interest from Punk toward working with the Elite. While it would be easy to imagine that neither team would want Punk in the match, reportedly BCC's Jon Moxley wasn't against the idea.

The mystery partners for both teams were reportedly already set. The Elite's mystery man is currently rumored to be Kota Ibushi, who Kenny Omega shares a long and storied partnership with in Japan. Ibushi is reported to have been in conversations with AEW about making appearances for the company, one particularly for Blood and Guts.

There are no current indications for the BCC's replacement for Bryan Danielson. Danielson would have been the fifth man on the BCC's team in the match, but he suffered a broken arm during his bout with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.