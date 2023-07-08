AEW Champion MJF References Adam Cole's Recent Illness In Joking Twitter Exchange

According to an old saying, nothing in this world can be certain except death and taxes. Well, for AEW fans, you can also add that it's pretty certain that Maxwell Jacob Friedman doesn't want to wrestle on the promotion's weekly programming if he doesn't have to. However, it's a little hard to avoid in-ring action when the AEW World Champion is currently taking part in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. And despite his best efforts, his tournament partner/former foe Adam Cole is there to keep him on the straight and narrow.

In an effort to get out of his match against Brian Cage and Big Bill on "AEW Dynamite," MJF took to Twitter to say that he had come down with an undisclosed illness that would keep him from competing on Wednesday. Seeing through the ruse, Cole called out Friedman on his excuses. In response, the Long Island native said, "Guess it's only cool when you get to do it."

Guess it's only cool when you get to do it. Ugh. Fine. You're gonna wear the shirt though right?!? https://t.co/DFIT5aBjBX — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 8, 2023

MJF is referencing the sickness that caused Cole to miss his match against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor at the recent AEW and NJPW crossover event Forbidden Door. This is also the same ailment that afflicted Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and caused her to miss her scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match against Ruby Soho. While Baker was able to reschedule her match, we have yet to see the former NXT Champion take on the leader of Team Filthy.

In the end, MJF agreed to show up for his scheduled match. But this likely won't be the last time the divisive champion tries to weasel out of stepping into the squared circle.