MJF And Adam Cole Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman advanced to the next round of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and on Cole's birthday to boot.

The pair faced off against "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and The Butcher on Wednesday night's "Dynamite," who were paired earlier in the day. MJF and Cole's tag team victory was topped off with the AEW Champion surprising Cole with some over-the-top birthday festivities, and a seemingly sincere "thank you" from Cole.

Their pairing in the Blind Eliminator Tournament has thrown a wrench into the ongoing storyline between MJF and Cole, which started with a heated promo and carried on into Cole wresting the AEW Champion to a time-limit draw in a Championship Eliminator Match. Since then, MJF has been laying it on thick with Cole after they were paired together for the tournament.

MJF has had something of a busy run on AEW programming lately. He defended his title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and proceeded to defend it once again on "AEW Collision" against Ethan Page. The AEW World Champion also made his first appearance on "Rampage" two weeks ago.