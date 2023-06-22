MJF To Make First-Ever AEW Rampage Appearance This Week

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to make his first-ever appearance on "Rampage" this Friday. On Wednesday night's "Dynamite," MJF was already falling into what's shaping up to be a long few weeks, with him officially agreeing to a title defense against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday at Forbidden Door. Moreover, MJF was also revealed to be Adam Cole's tag team partner in the upcoming Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

MJF's ongoing rival, Cole, will also be on this Friday's "Rampage." It can be assumed that the two will be part of the same segment, continuing their ongoing rivalry. Last week on "Dynamite," the two men faced off in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match which ended in a time-limit draw.

Though "Rampage" has been on the air for nearly two years, MJF has never appeared on the show. This fact was actually brought up on AEW programming in a promo during the buildup to Double or Nothing, where it was also highlighted that MJF had never appeared on either of the now defunct AEW YouTube shows, "Dark" or "Dark: Elevation."

MJF will defend his championship this Sunday at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, after having spent a few weeks digging deeper into his disdain for NJPW. Though he had initially declined to face Tanahashi at the event, he was goaded into accepting the match by Cole on "Dynamite."