Former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Injured, Will Miss Major Show

Former Impact World Champion Steve Maclin is out with an injury and will be missing one of Impact Wrestling's biggest pay-per-views — Slammiversary. Impact announced on Saturday that Maclin won't be able to team with Bully Ray in a Special Grudge Match against Scott D'Amore and PCO due to an undisclosed injury.

The match will still be happening and Ray's new tag team partner will be announced on "Busted Open" on July 10. There is also a special enforcer for the match — former Detroit Red Wings star Darren McCarty. Alex Shelley will be defending the Impact World Title against Nick Aldis, while Deonna Purrazzo will be defending the Impact Knockouts World Championship against Trinity at the event.

Other titles that will be in line at Slammiversary include Joe Henry defending the Impact Digital Media Title against Kenny King, ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles in a four-way tag team match, and the Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) are defending the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich.

Also, Chris Sabin is defending the Impact X Division Title against Lio Rush and there will be an Ultimate X match to determine the #1 contender for the X-Division title. The participants are Angels, Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, and Mike Bailey. Slammiversary is set for July 15 at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will be available to stream on FITE, YouTube for Impact Insiders, and Impact Plus.