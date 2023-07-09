Video: WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Spotted At UFC 290

UFC 290 emanated from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and at least one WWE star was in attendance.

In between fights, several notable names were shown in the crowd. Among them was WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who received a bigger pop than anyone else show on camera including UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili. It's also worth noting that the lower-third graphic for Mysterio had his first name misspelled as "Ray."

You can check out the video clip below:

Mysterio's in-ring schedule has slowed down following WrestleMania 39 — and especially since he was drafted to "SmackDown." After defeating his son Dominik Mysterio at "The Grandest Stage of Them All," the former WWE Champion has suffered losses to Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight.

Despite not competing since June 23, Mysterio has still been present in support of his fellow LWO members as Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega both took part (and came up short) in this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches. It remains to be seen what is next for Mysterio and the faction, in general, going forward.

For those who missed UFC 290, the main card saw Bo Nickal defeat Valentine Woodburn by TKO, Dan Hooker defeat Jalin Turner by split decision, Dricus du Plessis defeat Robert Whittaker by TKO, Alexandre Pantoja defeat Brandon Moreno by split decision to win the UFC Flyweight Championship, and ​​Alexander Volkanovski defeat Yair Rodríguez by TKO to remain the undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion.