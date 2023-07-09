MLW Announces Four Upcoming Specials On FITE+

Major League Wrestling often flies under the radar of the average fan of pro wrestling in North America. The 21-year-old wrestling company has recently been in the news due to its lawsuit against WWE that continues to pick up steam, but its in-ring product is also drawing attention at the moment. As was announced at MLW Never Say Die (h/t WrestleZone) last night in the 2300 Arena, MLW will partner with FITE+ for at least four more special events, taking the company all the way into the end of the year.

The first of these events is set for two months from now, when the fifth MLW Fury Road event takes place on September 3. This will begin a four-month stretch of live shows for MLW on FITE+ and will be a continuation of the Fury Road series of events for the company. MLW presented the first two Fury Road events in 2018 and 2019, and after a two-year hiatus from 2020 to 2021, the show made its long-awaited return in August 2022.

From there, a first-time event called MLW Slaughterhouse will take place on October 14 and will be followed by another recurring event when the sixth MLW Fightland transpires on November 18th. Then, for MLW's final FITE+ special of the year, they will present MLW One Shot for the first time since October 2017.

MLW will be entering their four upcoming FITE+ special events with a drastically different championship situation in comparison to their recent run of shows. Alex Kane dethroned Alexander Hammerstone as MLW World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of Never Say Die, putting an end to the dominant champion's 600+ day reign atop the company.