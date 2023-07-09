David Finlay Can't Wait To Welcome Eddie Kingston To 'The Real Big Leagues'

This year's G1 Climax is packed with a 32-man lineup split amongst four blocks. For international fans, it may be C Block that stands out the most, as it has five foreign talents within it, with one being AEW star Eddie Kingston.

While Kingston will walk into the tournament with New Japan Pro-Wrestling gold after defeating KENTA to win the Strong Openweight Championship on July 5, the highest-ranking champion in the block is NEVER Openweight Champion and Bullet Club's newest leader, David Finlay. "The Rebel" took part in a pre-tournament interview with NJPW1972.com, where he ran down each of his upcoming opponents, having choice words for Kingston in the process.

Finlay first noted Kingston's role in Finlay's rise to power within Bullet Club, with Eddie being the man to banish former Bullet Club leader Jay White from NJPW at Battle in the Valley last February. "Eddie got to do what I wish I could have done when he sent Jay White packing," Finlay admitted.

The NEVER Openweight Champion then added that he doesn't deem Kingston a major threat inside the NJPW ring. "He was an indie darling for years... But now he's in deep waters," Finlay explained, "By the time he gets to me, he'll have wrestled an entire G1, so I can't wait for him to find out what the real big leagues are."

The battle of NJPW's two openweight singles champions will take place on the final day of block competition for C Block, leading many to believe it will be pivotal in deciding the two finalists of the group.