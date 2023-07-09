David Finlay Says Attack On Jay White Led To A Phone Call From Gedo

Longtime NJPW star Gedo is the manager of the current Bullet Club leader David Finlay — before that, he managed former Bullet Club leader Jay White, who is now in AEW and is part of Bullet Club Gold with Juice Robinson and The Gunns.

Finlay had attacked White in February at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and then a month later at New Japan's 51st Anniversary Show, Finlay came out for his match, he was with Gedo. In a recent interview with NJPW, Finlay spoke about when Gedo first called him with an opportunity to join the stable.

"I didn't get a phone call from Gedo until after I cracked Jay White in the head with my shillelagh. At the New Japan Cup, he said everything there was to say- 'I've got the balls'. That's true. There's nobody on this roster that I fear, and nobody whose health and safety I care about. I care about results, and Gedo saw that. And he saw Bullet Club was without a captain and without a direction. So he called me with an opportunity, and why wouldn't I take him up on that? To me, Bullet Club is a weapon that I can use to achieve all of my goals."

Prior to joining Bullet Club and aligning with White, Gedo was the manager of Kazuchika Okada, while before his Bullet Club days, Finlay was in a tag team with Robinson and the ROH stable — Lifeblood.