MLW Star Slice Boogie Announces He's Now A Free Agent

On Sunday evening, Major League Wrestling star Slice Boogie announced on Twitter that his MLW contract has expired and he is now a free agent. Boogie signed with the promotion in July 2021 around the same time as former MLW star and his on-again, off-again tag team partner — Danny Limelight.

"My @MLW [contract] expired today and I am officially a free agent again! Very excited for what the future holds for the next step of my career. I've come back from a ruptured Achilles injury in August in the best shape of my life. You might see me on a major TV network sooner than later," tweeted Boogie.

While with MLW, Boogie held the MLW Tag Team Titles with Limelight from November 2021 to February 2022. Boogie's last MLW match was when he and Limelight lost the titles to Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka on the February 26, 2022, taped episode of "MLW Fusion." Limelight, on the other hand, left MLW and became a free agent in September 2022.

Boogie was last in the ring on June 22 for an independent event, SBW Fight Night IX, where he, Dom Kubrick, and Lucas Riley defeated Bad Dude Tito, Che Cabrera, and Raunchy Rico. The last time that he and Limelight teamed together was in May for a Venue Wrestling Entertainment event.