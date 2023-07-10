WWE's Next Event In Saudi Arabia Reportedly Set For November

WWE will reportedly head to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year in November.

A recent report by "Wrestlenomics" has revealed that the next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event will be held on November 4, 2023. WWE has yet to announce the name of the second Premium Live Event of the year from Saudi Arabia, but it could likely be Crown Jewel as the company has held the event every year since 2018, barring 2020.

This year's Crown Jewel will be the fifth edition of the event, with last year's taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. At last year's event, Roman Reigns retained and extended his run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, defeating Logan Paul in the main event of the show.

WWE has so far confirmed four Premium Live Events for the rest of 2023 — SummerSlam on August 5, Payback on September 2, Fastlane on October 7, and Survivor Series on November 25. Six matches are reportedly being discussed for SummerSlam, one of which could be Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Money in the Bank, which proved to be a hugely successful Premium Live Event, was the last major WWE event, held at the O2 Arena in London, England. The Premium Live Event set the record for the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, while the combined gate of "WWE SmackDown" and Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena was a whopping $5.4 million.